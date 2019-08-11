Sonia Gandhi is interim chief of Congress, Twitter shares quirky memes

national

Twitteratti took to social media to react to Sonia Gandhi appointed as interim chief of Congress in the most hilarious way ever!

The Internet reacted to Sonia Gandhi being appointed as interim chief of Congress. Pic courtesy/Twitter/Arav Debonair

Sonia Gandhi on Saturday was chosen as interim chief of the party by Congress Working Committee and has taken over leadership of the party from her son Rahul Gandhi who had succeeded her in 2017. In 1998, she had taken over the leadership in challenging circumstances and now as interim chief, she faces a perhaps even tougher task with Congress having lost two successive Lok Sabha elections is facing resignations of party leaders across states as well as battling some apparent ideological confusion.

The decision signals the party's desire to fall back on her experience during one of its worst periods and also the party's continued dependence on the Nehru-Gandhi family for leadership. Netizens took to the social media platform, Twitter to react to this news in the most hilarious way ever with quirky memes. Here's how the internet reacted:

I just woke and saw news. Happy to see new #CongressPresident. Wait it’s again #SoniaGandhi. ð¤ªð¤ªð¤ª pic.twitter.com/0d2Y2SawpO — Neel Patel (@neelisoffline) August 11, 2019

Sonia Gandhi appoint Sonia Gandhi as the new #CongressPresident.

Meanwhile Sonia Gandhi pic.twitter.com/opwrGDtpxO — Vishal Pandey (@Vishal2601) August 11, 2019

The decision was made after consultations with state Congress chiefs, Congress legislative party leaders, MPs, and secretaries late in the evening. Rahul Gandhi had offered to resign in May at the CWC meeting following the party's debacle in the Lok Sabha elections. Though the CWC declined his offer, Gandhi insisted on his resignation being accepted and the party went through a period of political uncertainty at the top.

