Sophie Choudry's throwback picture on Instagram is hotness personified

Sophie Choudry is arguably one of the most gorgeous actors we have in the industry who's unfortunately not being seen in movies as vociferously as she deserves to. A stickler for fitness and a gym enthusiast, she has a perfect body and always oozes oomph with her smoldering aura.

The same happened when she took to her Instagram account to share a throwback picture from the Maldives where she posed in a black bikini against the backdrop of the sea and looked drop-dead gorgeous. As stated above, the actress surely has an enviable body.

Take a look at the post right here:

Choudry, given her tenacity, when it comes to fitness, has now started her own show, Work It Up, where she brings some of the fittest actresses of the Hindi film industry and talks to them about their personal, professional lives and fitness regimes. The latest guest on her show was Shilpa Shetty, in case you missed the post, take a look:

She also invited Rakul Preet Singh on her show and stated that Sundays maybe everyone's cheat day but not Rakul's. Have a look:

And when it comes to fitness, is it even possible to not have Malaika Arora on the show. The episode was shot right after the Diwali festivities there couldn't be a better guest than her. Check out:

Filmmakers need to tap into Sophie's gorgeousness and sign her for more films. She has it in her to give a tough competition to all the actresses currently acting in Bollywood!

