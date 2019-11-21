Sophie Choudry's throwback picture on Instagram is hotness personified
Sophie Choudry just shared a throwback picture on her Instagram account and it's likely to set your mobile screens ablaze
Sophie Choudry is arguably one of the most gorgeous actors we have in the industry who's unfortunately not being seen in movies as vociferously as she deserves to. A stickler for fitness and a gym enthusiast, she has a perfect body and always oozes oomph with her smoldering aura.
The same happened when she took to her Instagram account to share a throwback picture from the Maldives where she posed in a black bikini against the backdrop of the sea and looked drop-dead gorgeous. As stated above, the actress surely has an enviable body.
Take a look at the post right here:
Choudry, given her tenacity, when it comes to fitness, has now started her own show, Work It Up, where she brings some of the fittest actresses of the Hindi film industry and talks to them about their personal, professional lives and fitness regimes. The latest guest on her show was Shilpa Shetty, in case you missed the post, take a look:
View this post on Instagram
Soooo excited to have the amazing, super fit, super fab and oh so entertaining @theshilpashetty on this week’s #WorkItUp .. Streaming now on VOOT!! She literally walked on to set and made everyone fall in love with her!! And shared so many fitness secrets too!! Love u Shilpa.. You are pure goals in every possible wayâÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂªðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¼ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂªðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¼ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂªðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¼ @voot @indiatiktok @afewloosecannons #workitupwithsophie #shilpashetty #shilpashettykundra #fitnessgoals #freehandweights #animalflow #toomanylaughs #swastrahomastraho #sophiefit #sophstylin #sophiechoudry #fitisthenewsexy #fitisthenewskinny #happygirlsaretheprettiest location courtesy @thevinodchanna ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¸ @navindhyaniphoto #edutok #edutoklifetips
She also invited Rakul Preet Singh on her show and stated that Sundays maybe everyone's cheat day but not Rakul's. Have a look:
View this post on Instagram
Sunday may be your cheat day but it isn’t Rakul’sðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ Catch the gorgeous fitness freak @rakulpreet sharing her secrets on Work It Up streaming now on VOOTðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂªðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¼ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂªðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¼ @voot @indiatiktok #workitup #workitupwithsophie #rakulpreetsingh #rakulpreet #fitness #fitnessgoals #norestdays #sophiefit #sophstylin #sophiechoudry location courtesy @resetlifeindia #edutok #edutoklifetips
And when it comes to fitness, is it even possible to not have Malaika Arora on the show. The episode was shot right after the Diwali festivities there couldn't be a better guest than her. Check out:
View this post on Instagram
With Diwali festivities over, its time to get back on track & who better to do that with than the super hot, super fit @malaikaaroraofficial ?! Catch us Diva Yoga-ing & chatting all things sexy in this week’s Work It Up only on VOOTðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂªðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¼ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂªðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¼ Love u Malla.. thank you for being so amazing on the show & sharing some of your secrets!! And thank you to the biggest diva @sarvesh_shashi ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ @voot @indiatiktok #workitup #workitupwithsophie #malaikaarora #divayoga #fitness #health #fitisthenewskinny #yoga #sophiefit #sophstylin #sophiechoudry #edutok #edutoklifetips #fitnesswalk
Filmmakers need to tap into Sophie's gorgeousness and sign her for more films. She has it in her to give a tough competition to all the actresses currently acting in Bollywood!
