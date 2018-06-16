Soundarya Sharma organises Eid bash for street kids

To celebrate the honour, Sharma will organise an Eid party for underprivileged children on Sunday. "When I was in Delhi, I would host Eid parties for street kids. I decided to do the same in Mumbai this year," she says

Actor Soundarya Sharma was recently awarded the Best Debutante Actress award at Jharkhand International Film Festival for her performance in Ranchi Diaries (2017). To celebrate the honour, Sharma will organise an Eid party for underprivileged children on Sunday. "When I was in Delhi, I would host Eid parties for street kids. I decided to do the same in Mumbai this year," she says.

Muslims across the world celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr with religious fervour and gaiety on Saturday. Thousands of Muslims offered Eid prayers at Eidgahs or open grounds and mosques all over the world. Attired in new clothes and wearing skull caps, men and children thronged Eidgahs and mosques since morning for the 'Namaz-e-Eid', marking the culmination of the holy month of Ramadan.

The Imams in their sermons exhorted Muslims to continue the good deeds of the fasting month in the rest of the year. They urged the community to introspect and lead the lives in accordance with Quran and Sunnah, the holy life of Prophet Mohammed.

They also made 'dua' (supplication) for unity among Muslims and for peace across the world, especially in Palestine, Syria and Yemen.

Also Read: Sushmita Sen's trainer trains Soundarya Sharma

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates