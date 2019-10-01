Spill the beans

The slew of cafés that opened at the beginning of the 21st century, initiated by a few brands like Cafe Coffee Day and Barista, all across the country, lost momentum in the last decade with a host of other beverages flooding the market. If pop culture could serve as a barometer for trends, green tea was the buzzword a few years back.

And then, cyclic as trends are, a new wave of coffee emerged, sparking off yet another ream of openings. This time, it was all about the bean-to-cup movement. Shannon D'Souza, founder of KC Roasters, which opened in Mumbai in 2017, says that sustainability is a huge factor here.



KC Roasters forges partnerships with farmers and shares international practices with them

"Because of the culture, and things like the real estate prices here, most people that opened cafés in India, and weren't roasting their own beans, eventually had to include food on their menu to make revenue," he reveals, adding, that is the primary reason why KC Roasters doesn't serve food.

D'Souza, who hails from a family that has owned a coffee estate in Chikmagalur for five generations, makes a valid point when he says that while countries like the UK have a strong coffee culture, they don't grown the bean. The new interest in coffee as such, is as much an offshoot of the conscious living trend, as it is a product of the shift in farmers' focus.



Shannon D'Souza

"For as long as we were only importing, farmers were interested in generating quantity, but now, they concentrate more on quality," he shares. Whether it's because coffee is a low-cal drink perfect for the youth today, or a larger growing awareness, it's a good time for coffee drinkers to be in India.

Is it getting cold?

We launched cold brews six months ago and currently sell 1,000 bottles per week across the 25 stores we have in Mumbai. Cold brew has taken off quite exceptionally and will see further growth with increased consumer awareness. The recent GST hike on caffeinated beverages is welcome because there is a need for responsible consumption. We are optimistic that this will change consumer patterns in favour of coffee.

Rahul Leekha Director, Coffee By Di Bella

