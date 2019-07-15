Spook fest by Shah Rukh Khan on Netflix?

web-series

According to sources, Shah Rukh Khan's next Netflix series, titled Betaal, has been written and directed by Patrick Graham, and co-directed by Nikhil Mahajan.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly set to co-produce a horror series for streaming service Netflix. According to sources, the series, titled Betaal, has been written and directed by Patrick Graham, and co-directed by Nikhil Mahajan.

It will be co-produced by Gaurav Verma, Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix. Graham had earlier helmed Radhika Apte-starrer Ghoul. This series will apparently feature Vineet Kumar Singh and Aahana Kumra, among others.

Shah Rukh Khan's first production for Netflix, Bard Of Blood will be launching on September 27. The actor took to his social media account to announce it. Shah Rukh wrote: "September 27, get ready for the action-packed series 'Bard Of Blood' on Netflix!" This is Shah Rukh Khan's first association with Netflix through his production house. Murder actor Emraan Hashmi has been roped in for the Indian series, Bard of Blood on Netflix. The web streaming app has become a rage amongst the youth and they prefer watching such edge-of-the-seat thrillers. This also marks Emraan's debut in the world of web series.

King Khan is also in news, as the actor will be bestowed with an Honorary Doctorate at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Global icon, multi-award winning actor, producer and women's equality advocate, Khan, will be awarded La Trobe University's highest accolade during his visit to Australia for the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan have lent their voices for King Mufasa and his son Simba respectively in the Hindi version of Disney's upcoming live-action film The Lion King. The Lion King follows the adventures of Simba, who is to succeed his father Mufasa, as King of the Pride Lands, and narrates a tale of how he rises up to the occasion despite several attempts to bring him down by his villainous uncle Scar. The film will release in India on July 19 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan to play the villain in south film, Bigil?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates