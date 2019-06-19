Spotted! Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta show off casual look at Mumbai airport

famous-personalities

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta were at their casual best when they made their way towards the car upon arriving at Kalina airport from London post attending the World Cup matches

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta walk towards their car upon their arrival at Kalina Airport from London. All Pictures/Yogen Shah

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta who are known for making rare appearances and were off from our social media feed for quite a long time were recently spotted at Mumbai airport early on Tuesday afternoon. The power couple from Mumbai were spotted together at the Kalina airport making way to their car after returning from London post the World Cup matches.



Shloka Mehta runs her hand through her hair she walks towards her car at Mumbai airport

Sporting their casual best, Akash Ambani was seen sporting a blue t-shirt, while his partner and wife Shloka Mehta donned a grey sweatshirt for the travel journey from London to Mumbai. While the duo sported their casual best, it was Shloka who stole our hearts with her no-makeup look.



Shloka Mehta looks confused as she makes her way towards the car while arriving at Kalina airport

While walking towards the car, Shloka Mehta was spotted in a completely contrasting look as she returned to the city with Akash Ambani. The couple were in London and were also seen attending India vs Pakistan World Cup match in Manchester which took place on June 16, 2019.

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta made their last appearance as 'Mr. and Mrs. Ambani' at an art exhibition in Mumbai. And, pictures from the exhibition had taken the internet by storm as it was the second time post marriage that Shloka made a rare appearance and was seen attending an event with her in-laws Mukesh and Nita Ambani.

A few days before the two were spotted at an art exhibition, pictures of Shloka Mehta attending a fashion pop-up in Bandra went viral. In the pictures, Shloka was seen attending a fashion pop up titled 'The Pali Pop Up' by designer Anushka Rajan Doshii, daughter of Anushka Rajan. Shloka Mehta and Anushka Rajan have been close friends.

View this post on Instagram #shlokaambani snapped at @anushkarajandoshii pop up A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) onApr 25, 2019 at 1:43am PDT

For the fashion pop-up, Shloka donned floral prints and classic whites and as she looked uber cool and chic in a white top, featuring ruffled sleeves which were paired with floral culottes. Shloka complimented her summer ensemble with a no-makeup look and paired her floral look with sunglasses and nude coloured strapped footwear.

View this post on Instagram #nitaambani #mukeshambani #ishaambani #AkashAmbani #shlokamehta @viralbhayani A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) onApr 1, 2019 at 11:53am PDT

After tying the knot on March 8, 2019, newly-married couple Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta made their first public appearance as 'Mr. and Mrs. Ambani' when the two were spotted for a family dinner with Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, and Isha Ambani Piramal at a restaurant at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai.

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta first made headlines when the two exchanged rings on June 30, 2018, in a lavish star-studded party at Antilia in Mumbai.

