Mumbai Crime: Spurned man posting obscene photos of woman on Instagram arrested two years later

The accused had fled to Hyderabad two years ago after learning of the police complaint

The Kasturba Marg police have arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly posting obscene photos of a 22-year-old woman on social media and sending them to her family members and relatives when she refused to marry him.

The accused, identified as Franco Lawrence Arochyaswami, was picked up by the Kasturba Marg police from Hyderabad on Friday after absconding for two years.

According to the police, the victim who stays in Borivli befriended Arochyaswami two years ago at an NCC camp held under the jurisdiction of Kasturba Marg police station. They also exchanged their contact numbers then, said a police official.

The police stated that the accused has proposed the victim for marriage, which she refused. Spurned, Aryochaswami created a fake account of hers on Instagram and started posting and sending her obscene photos to her relatives, to sort revenge.

An FIR was registered at the Kasturba Marg police station under sections 354(d) (1), (2), 500, 504, 507 and various sections of IT act section 67, 67(a) 66(d). According to the police, Aryochaswami, a Colaba resident, fled to Hyderabad after he learnt about the FIR. Since then, he was living there and working with a private firm.

Two days ago, police officials traced his location and address with the help of call data records and arrested him with the help of Narayangunda police on Friday. He was brought to Mumbai on Saturday, produced before the Borivli Metropolitans Magistrate court on Sunday and remanded police custody.

