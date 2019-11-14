SRK: I keep telling Suhana, if you don't smile, I will not be happy

TED Talks India Nayi Baat has started off with some thought provoking and inspiring speakers. This week, we will see social scientist and author Deepa Narayan talk about habits and things that crush India women's ability to speak up.

The theme of this weekend's episode is Bharat Ka Better Half, where Deepa Narayan will share her work and learnings imbibed over the past five years. Her book, Chup: Breaking the Silence About India's Women, for which she interviewed 600 women, men and children, reveals that silence is the thread that binds India's women and men. She says our orthodox definitions and expectations of girls and women and men's expectation of their daughters actually oppose their efforts to empower girls through education and employment.

She says to both women and men, "To change, don't always think of big things, you don't need money, you don't need education, you just have to change your daily habits, one by one, at home, on the streets, in offices, everywhere you go. It's not about shame or blame. Just change."

Shah Rukh Khan said, "I keep telling Suhana, if you don't smile, I will not be happy. But I apologise to you for putting pressure for my own happiness. I want to tell everyone that it is ok if you one wants to be sad, angry, happy, whatever she needs to be flexible."

