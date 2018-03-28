Steve Smith, David Warner, Cameron Bancroft to be sent home; clean chit for Darren Lehmann

James Sutherland, chief of Cricket Australia, said sanctions for Bancroft, Smith and Warner will be decided in next 24 hours



Steve Smith

Australia captain Steve Smith will be sent home from the South Africa tour for his role in the ball-tampering scandal, but coach Darren Lehmann will remain in charge.

Steve Smith, vice-captain David Warner and opening batsman Cameron Bancroft, the player caught on camera attempting to doctor the ball with a piece of tape, will fly back home, said Cricket Australia chief James Sutherland. "I am angry and disappointed, it is not a good day for Australian cricket," he said.



David Warner

The embattled trio of Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft will be sent home today, Cricket Australia announced here yesterday in the wake of the premedicated ball-tampering conspiracy that has taken the cricket world by storm.

Darren Lehmann will continue in his role as head coach of the Australia team after a Cricket Australia investigation found that he had no prior knowledge of the plan to ball tamper during the third Test against South Africa. CA chief executive James Sutherland said that knowledge of Bancroft's attempt to manipulate the ball with sticky tape against South Africa in Cape Town was limited to three players — opener Bancroft, captain Smith and vice-captain Warner.



Cameron Bancroft

"I want to apologise to all Australians for what took place," Sutherland told a press conference in Johannesburg. "It's about the reputation and integrity of Australian cricket and Australian sport and whether Australians can take pride in their national team.

"The key finding is that prior knowledge of the ball-tampering incident was limited to three players — captain Steve Smith, vice-captain David Warner and Cameron Bancroft. "The three players on report, we are contemplating significant sanctions, which will reflect the gravity of what has occurred and the damage it has done to the standing of Australian cricket."



Oz coach Darren Lehmann arrives in Johannesburg yesterday

Cricket Australia chairman David Peever said in a statement: "We understand and share the anger of fans and the broader Australian community about the events that unfolded in Cape Town." Further sanctions are expected within the next 24 hours.

