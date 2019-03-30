Study reveals poor lung function in shorter people increases risk of heart disease

health-fitness

The authors found no evidence of a causal link between height and Type 2 diabetes risk once an individual's Body Mass Index was taken into account

Representational image

An association between shorter stature and a higher risk of heart disease is mainly attributed to our lungs, a recent study suggests.

As part of the study, researchers examined over 800 places in the human genome known to be associated with adult height and also evaluated data suggesting that lower height increases the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes and coronary heart disease.

The authors found no evidence of a causal link between height and Type 2 diabetes risk once an individual's Body Mass Index was taken into account but reported a causal relationship between height and heart disease risk.

Many traditional risk factors for heart disease were investigated including, cholesterol, triglycerides, blood pressure, fat percentage, and socio-economic parameters including education and income, but results showed that they only account for a very small part of the effect of height on heart disease risk. The way our lungs function accounted for most of this effect.

"Understanding the causal relationship behind an observation such as the inverse relationship between adult height and heart disease risk is important in advancing our knowledge about the disease and has the potential to point towards lifestyle interventions that can impact disease prevention. Our results suggest that we need to assess lung function alongside someone's height to have a better handle in predicting their risk in developing heart disease," explained Eirini Marouli, lead author of the study.

