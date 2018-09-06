Sui Dhaaga: Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan yarn bomb Mumbai's iconic spots

bollywood

Sui Dhaaga starring Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan is a special salute to the inherent entrepreneurial spirit of the youth of the country

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma play innocent rural folk from heartland India in YRF's upcoming entertainer Sui Dhaaga– Made in India. The two superstars play Mauji and Mamta, a tailor and an embroiderer respectively, who dream to make a name for themselves. The film is a special salute to the inherent entrepreneurial spirit of the youth of the country and also to our local artisans who have made India proud the world over with their skills.

The makers have been promoting Sui Dhaaga – Made in India in an extremely innovative way that highlights the outstanding talent of local craftsmen. And on Thursday, Mumbai woke up to visually stunning thread-work taking over of iconic hotspots of the city. Anushka and Varun personally participated in creating these live installations at the heart of the city. Girgaon Chowpatty, Worli, Talao Pali Lake, Matunga and Bandstand were picked as locations by the makers to yarn bomb. The common man statue at Worli Sea face would also be done up by embroidered thread-work for a short period of time.



Talking about it, Anushka Sharma said, "Yarn bombing is a rich street art where a city’s iconic spot gets covered by embroidered and crocheted work, basis a theme. This is one of the most innovative marketing activity ever done to promote a film. It is a visually appealing idea that also promotes the hard work and skill of all our talented craftsmen. Our yarn bombing tries to connect with the Make in India spirit that Sui Dhaaga embodies in its story."



Adding to it, Varun Dhawan said, "We thoroughly loved participating in yarn bombing the most amazing city in the world – my hometown Mumbai. We were excited to participate and contribute to this idea right from the moment we heard it and I’m just amazed to see the beautiful result. These iconic spots are now bearing a tribute to our extremely talented artisans and craftsmen who are famous across the world."



A film about finding love and respect through self-reliance, Varun and Anushka have been paired for the first time and have become the most-awaited, freshest on-screen jodi of 2018. Yash Raj Films’ entertainer Sui Dhaaga - Made in India is set to release on September 28 this year. It brings together National Award winning producer-director combo of Maneesh Sharma and Sharat Katariya after their blockbuster Dum Laga Ke Haisha.

