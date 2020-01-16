Suit up the superhero spirit with Redwolf

"If you do what you love, you'll never work a day in your life." – Marc Anthony

Being true to this phrase in every sense, we have come across one such brand that stands out in the extremely cluttered t-shirts space in India. Under our spotlight, today is Redwolf, an indie merchandising brand that was founded by Ameya Thakur, Rahul Jaisheel, and Vivek Malhotra in 2011. Redwolf specializes in pop-culture-themed t-shirts and collectables that feature all of your favourite superheroes and fandoms. Whether you are a fan of the mighty Avengers or gory shows like Game of Thrones, they simply have it all.

The brand was founded with just one goal in mind – make awesome t-shirts that you fall in love with (step aside, bae) and can wear with pride. Over the past few years, the trend of sporting graphic tees has risen remarkably and with that, you see more and more people wearing their favourite movie quotes & superheroes, hilarious puns & one-liners loud and proud! Because hey, if these aren't better than those generic mass-produced t-shirts that you find EVERYWHERE - then what is?!

With this ever-growing trend ahead of us, the folks at Redwolf have created a bank of 500+ original printed t-shirt designs from which you are sure to find something that speaks to you! What's better is the fact that they are super quick to pounce (Redwolf? Get it?) on new trends and releases, so you always get to take your pick of t-shirts from the latest movies and TV shows.

Having said that, there's more to them than just cool t-shirts. They work with a flurry of artists both from India and abroad, and this artwork is also available on a range of accessories like mobile covers, coffee mugs, stickers, badges, posters, and a lot more. It's time to decorate your house with quirky merchandise (hello cool stuff, goodbye savings)! Maintaining premium quality standards at pocket-friendly prices, Redwolf has also become the go-to-choice for famous artists like Prateek Kuhad, SANAM, and Nucleya! You will regularly find them hosting merchandise even for budding artists alongside famous entities like AIB, S**t Indians Say, and MostlySane.

Apart from merch by countless Indie artists, they have particularly built an extensive collection of Official (yes, that's a thing) Rick and Morty, Harry Potter, NASA, Friends, Cartoon Network and Marvel t-shirts and merchandise. And if this wasn't enough for you, they are planning to add a lot more brands to their catalogue in the coming days.

Naturally, the peeps at Redwolf are always on the lookout for more funky things to add to their collection. With the release of Rick and Morty Season 4, we saw them introduce a limited-edition collectible Rick Sanchez Suit hoodie that created a massive buzz among fans online! For us, we are suckers for offbeat things and if you're one too then you MUST keep an eye out for what's in store! Come 2020, we are marking our calendar for things like Backpacks, Designer Headphones, Caps, Joggers, etc as they are going to be up for grabs very soon!

If finding those quirky & unique products that turn heads around you is something that gets you excited then the Redwolf collection is definitely worth your time!

