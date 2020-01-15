Suniel Shetty hopes to clean up sports from the menace of doping!

When in Assam do as the Assamese do. Suniel Shetty was spotted wearing the traditional japi and gamocha while attending the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games 2020 in Guwahati. Last month, Shetty was roped in as brand ambassador for NADA, the country's anti-doping body. The authorities are hoping that his celebrity status helps its efforts to clean up sports in the country from the menace.

Anya's glad to be back

Qaidi Band (2017) actor Anya Singh, who disappeared after her Bollywood break in Yash Raj's film, is back on the scene. She makes her digital debut with Never Kiss Your Best Friend, which drops later this month. The romantic comedy is based on Sumrit Shahi's 2015 book of the same name. Singh had to be away due to personal reasons. She lost her dad two months after Qaidi Band released. Then, her mother fell sick and the Delhi girl wanted to be there for her. "So, I was at home," says Singh who also featured in the Telugu film, Ninu Veedani Needanu Nene (2019).

Short stories

A day after posing in his underwear as part of his look in Mr. Lele, which made colleagues crack up, Varun Dhawan was at it again. He shared a picture with his pet dogs. But it was his ripped shorts that grabbed attention. Sui Dhaga (2018) co-star Anushka Sharma wondered, "Are these doggos guilty of biting off your jeans (sic)?" Rhea Kapoor wrote, "How would you have me react ?" Wonder what Dhawan will post next?

