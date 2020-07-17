Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber celebrate three years with Nisha Kaur Weber

We all know Sunny Leone embraced motherhood via adoption back in 2017. Sunny and Daniel adopted baby girl Nisha from a village in Latur, Maharashtra. Ever since then, the duo has been keeping up with he tiny tot. From celebrating her birthdays in a Frozen 2 themed birthday party to throwing a huge bash on special anniversaries, Sunny and Daniel have done it all.

On July 16, 2020, Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber, who are in Los Angeles with their extended family, hosted a small bash to celebrate three years of baby Nisha at their home. The couple once again decided a themed celebration, but this time, it was a Hawaiin party. From enjoying the time wearing swimsuits to wearing floral accessories, the entire family was seen having a gala time. The actress shared a few glimpses from the celebration on social media. Let's take a look!

Joining them was Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber's twin kids Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber. Along with the Singh-Weber family were some near and dear ones from Daniel's extended blood-ties.

Earlier, Sunny and Daniel took their little munchkins at the beach. sharing her fun experience, Sunny Leone posted a series of photos on social media.

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber decided to move their family temporarily to the US so as to keep them safe during the pandemic. Talking about it, Sunny recently told mid-day, "My priority is to keep my family safe. I'd love nothing more than to return to India because that's my home."

Sunny Leone also mentioned, "Both @dirrty99 and I had the opportunity to take our children where we felt they would be safer against this invisible killer "coronavirus". Our home away from home and secret garden in Los Angeles. I know this is what my mother would have wanted me to do."

The family has been spending some quality time together, picking veggies at the farm, riding horses, and doing other fun activities.

