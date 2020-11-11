Suresh Raina's wife Priyanka shares a mom's struggles in new 'Work From Home' photo

India cricketer Suresh Raina's wife, Priyanka Chaudhary Raina, who is quite an active celebrity wife on social media, recently took to Instagram to share a post.

In her latest post on the 'Gram', Raina's wife Priyanka shared a sneak peek of how Work from Home life is not just for her, but also quite a few mother's around the world. She Instagrammed this picture while working from home and captioned it: "I think this is how a working day looks like for most of us these days specially the mommies who are juggling between all the house chores, office work & on top online classes of their children. Since the offices are shut I literally live off this carpet—Eat Sleep Work & Repeat. I’m not endorsing my carpet...just sharing how I found my comfort in something so simple.”

In August 2020, a month before the IPL, Suresh Raina returned to India for "personal reasons" and also announced he would be unavailable for the IPL 2020 season. After stating personal reasons, in September 2020, Suresh Raina then asked for a probe into the violent attack on his aunt's family in Punjab, revealing that after his uncle, his cousin has also died.

Suresh Raina took to micro-blogging site Twitter to write: "What happened to my family is (sic) Punjab was beyond horrible. My uncle was slaughtered to death, my bua & both my cousins had sever (sic) injuries. Unfortunately my cousin also passed away last night after battling for life for days. My bua (aunt) is still very very critical & is on life support," he said.

Also Read: IPL 2020: Suresh Raina will realise the money he is going to lose: CSK boss N Srinivasan

Suresh Raina announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020, along with CSK skipper MS Dhoni. Raina played 18 Tests and 226 ODIs with 768 runs and 5,615 runs respectively. His top score in Tests is 120 while in ODIs it is 116*.

In his IPL career since 2008, Suresh Raina has played 193 matches and has scored 5,368 runs with 38 fifties and a century.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news