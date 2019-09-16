Mumbai-Pune Expressway accident: Spine surgeon, driver killed after being hit by bus

In a tragic incident, a Pune based surgeon and a driver lost their lives in an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway(E-way). Dr Ketan Shripad Khurjekar (44), a renowned spine surgeon along with two other doctors and their driver were coming back to Pune after attending a medical conference in Mumbai when the incident took place. The car had halted on the highway due to a tyre burst and the passengers were helping the driver change the tyre when a speeding bus rammed into them.

While Dr. Khurjekar and the driver died on the spot, the two other doctors sustained injuries. The police identified the deceased driver as Vilas Bhosale (35) while the two other doctors who are injured and are undergoing treatment have been identified as Jayesh Balasheheb Pawar and Pramod Bhillare.

Also read: Truck driver stops to offer lift on Expressway, is robbed and thrashed

The deceased Dr Ketan was a spine surgeon attached to Pune based Sancheti Hospital, while the two other doctors Pawar and Bhillare are resident doctors in the same hospital. The incident took place on Sunday night around 10.30 pm on the E-way, according to the information given by the police.

A policeman said, "As per our initial information, Dr Ketan along with three others were returning to Pune via Mumba-Pune Expressway after attending a workshop in Mumbai. It seemed that their car tyre punctured and they had halted near Talegoan. The passengers were helping the driver change the tyre when the Volvo bus coming from behind and hit them. Dr Ketan and Driver Vilas died on the spot while two others were injured."

Also read: Gold chain, ring stolen from senior citizen on Mumbai-Pune bus

Sancheti hospital's press relation officer Rahul Chobe said, "It is with profound grief that we would like to inform colleagues and friends about the unfortunate demise of our spine surgeon Dr Ketan Khurjekar. It was an unfortunate accident that happened on the Mumbai-Pune expressway around 10.30 pm on Sunday. May God give his family and all of us the strength to bear this loss."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates