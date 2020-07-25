Sushant Singh Rajput death: Cops summon Kangana; legal team says give questionnaire

The Mumbai police have issued summons to actress Kangana Ranaut and have requested her to record her statement in the alleged suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput at the Bandra police station. According to the cops, the summons were initially sent to Kangana's Khar office but later when they got to know that she was in Manali, the same were sent to her through post on Friday.

Responding to the summons, Kangana's legal team wrote to the police, "Our client will cooperate with you in the investigation of the Sushant Singh Rajput case. But she has been staying at her Manali house since March 17 in view of Coronavirus and won't be able to travel now. We request you to provide your questions which she can answer."

The legal team further wrote, "We also request you that if possible, one of your officers should come and inquire with our client in Manali. If you cannot come, then inform us so that we can record the statement through an electronic medium."

However, through a tweet on Wednesday, Kangana's team had claimed that no formal summons were sent to the actress.

The team further said that in a conversation between Kangana's sister Rangoli and a cop, the former had asked the police to either send a team to Manali to record her statement or a questionnaire that she could reply to. But the police have denied these claims.

According to the police, they had been trying to send summons to the actress since July 3, when a team went to her Khar office. As Kangana was not there, the cops tried to call one of her team members present in the office, but she refused to acknowledge it.

Kangana's lawyer Ishkaran Bhandari told mid-day, "We have given our side in writing to the police. We will cooperate fully in the investigation."

Requesting anonymity, an officer said, "Today we sent the summons to Kangana via post. Within a week of receiving them she will inform us when she can come to the police station and record the statement. We are waiting for her reply."

