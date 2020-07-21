Sushant Singh Rajput suicide: Bandra Police records Rajeev Masand's statement

Film critic Rajeev Masand reached Bandra police station on Tuesday to record his statement in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case. Masand is being questioned four days after filmmaker Aditya Chopra was interrogated for over three hours at Versova police station on Saturday.

According to the police, Rajput was undergoing treatment for depression since November 2019. Thus, the police also recorded statements of the psychiatrists and psychotherapists whom the late actor consulted for treating depression.

Chopra, the chairman of Yashraj Film was questioned on Saturday by the police to get more clarity on professional rivalry angle, as ordered by the Maharashtra government. Aditya Chopra was interrogated about Rajput's contracts with YRF and the films offered to him.

Director Shekhar Kapur, who was to direct him in a film titled Paani that got shelved due to creative differences, had also sent his statement to the police by email as he is not in the city. Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali was also questioned by the police a few days ago and he said that he had offered four films to Rajput, but he refused as he was busy for another project.

Last week, Sushant's friend, actress Rhea Chakroborty had alleged that she has been receiving abusing and obscene messages and rape threats on her Instagram page for which the Santacruz Police filed an FIR against two unknown users. The actress had filed a complaint against the users and submitted the screenshots of the messages she received. The police have contacted Instagram to procure the details of the accounts shared by Chakroborty. She had already recorded her statement with the Bandra police in connection with the actor’s suicide.

The police had recorded statements of actress Sanjana Sanghi and Sushant's friend Sandip Ssingh. The police have also submitted the late actor’s electronic gadgets to Kalina Forensic Lab, from where the toxicology report is also awaited.

