Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Bandra Police to record statement of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali

After recording the statement of actress Sanjana Sanghi in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case, the Bandra Police will now record the statement of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Nearly a week ago, the late actor's final postmortem report was submitted to Mumbai Police which confirmed that the actor died of asphyxia due to hanging as mentioned in the preliminary report. However, the viscera report is still awaited.

The Mumbai Police has so far recorded statements of over 25 people, including director Shekhar Kapoor, actress Sanjana Sanghi, Sushant's friend Sandip Ssingh. The statement of the psychiatrist, whom the actor was consulting after being diagnosed with depression, has not been recorded yet.

On Tuesday, the Bandra Police recorded the statement of actress Sanjana Sanghi, Sushant's co-star in his last film Dil Bechara. The interrogation went on for over 9 hours. In her statement, Sanghi denied making any allegations against the actor during the 2018 MeToo campaign. She also said that SSR was a bit disturbed because of baseless allegations but was quite normal and doing well during the shoot of the film.

The 34-year-old actor was found hanging at his residence in Bandra West on June 14. While the police confirmed that the actor had committed suicide, no 'note' was found. The actor is best remembered for his roles in TV serials like "Pavitra Rishta," films such as "Kai Po Chhe", "Shuddh Desi Romance", the biopic "M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story", "Kedarnath" and "Chhichore", among several others.

With inputs from Faizan Khan

