Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt records statement with Santacruz police

After being summoned by the Mumbai Police in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt on Monday arrived at the Santacruz police station to record his statement. The veteran filmmaker was questioned for close to three hours. Earlier, the Mumbai Police had sent a summon to actress Kangana Ranaut and Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharma Productions, the production house of Karan Johar.

On Sunday, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had announced about the summons. He said, "In one or two days Mahesh Bhatt's statement will be taken. Then under CrPC Kangana Ranaut has also been summoned. Whoever is needed we will summon."



Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt leaves Santacruz police station after recording his statement

Last week, the Bandra police recorded statements of three psychiatrists and one psychotherapist, whom the late actor was consulting. So far, the police have recorded statements of over 36 people, including filmmaker Aditya Chopra, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, actress Sanjana Sanghi, actress Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant's friend Sandip Ssingh.

A few days ago, a 13-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide in Chhattisgarh's Durg district. The minor girl in her suicide note claimed that she was depressed over the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The police recovered her suicide note which said that she was ending her life because actor Sushant has left the world.

Read the latest crime stories in Mumbai and rest of India

The actor's last offering Dil Bechara released on Friday, July 24, on the digital platform. The Chhichhore actor was found hanging at his rented apartment in Bandra on June 14. While his sudden death left many shocked and surprised, the police did not recover any suicide note.

With inputs from Faizan Khan

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news