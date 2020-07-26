Dil Bechara: Sushant Singh Rajput's dialogue 'I want to attend my own funeral' goes viral; makes fans cry

It's been a month but Bollywood is still reeling in from the devastating news of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The 34-year-old actor was found dead on June 14 at his sixth-floor apartment in Bandra (West). SSR's colleagues and friends from the film and television industry have been expressing their shock and sorrow over his death on social media.

Sushant's last film, Dil Bechara released on Friday, July 24 on the digital platform. Sushant's fans and industry friends got emotional when Sushant appeared on the screen for the one last time. Social media was flooded with condolence messages for the late actor.

One particular scene that broke the heart of Sushant's fans was when the late actor's character, Manny asks his best friend JP, played by Sahil Vaid, and girlfriend Kizie Basu to organize a funeral for him at a church and give their eulogies for him. "I wanted to attend my own funeral," says Manny. His words were a stark reminder of a similar sentiment that Sushant Singh Rajput might have expressed before dying last month.

Here's how Sushant's fans reacted to this scene on social media:

Another social media user expressed the same emotion. He wrote:

One user tweeted, "I don't have words to express my feelings rn I just felt this movie is nt about Manny it's almost like a biopic on Sush. I just can't describe my feelings rn.. I can't... The way he said " I want to attend my own funeral"oh god, I'm already missing uh manny #DilBechara (sic)".

Bigg Boss 12 contestant and former cricketer Sreesanth's wife Bhuvneshwari tweeted, "I am already so emotional. My heart feels so heavy to watch #SushanthSinghRajput for the last time. May your soul rest in peace and may you always smile and shine wherever you are. You will be loved forever."

Bigg Boss 12 contestant and former cricketer Sreesanth's wife Bhuvneshwari tweeted, "I am already so emotional. My heart feels so heavy to watch #SushanthSinghRajput for the last time. May your soul rest in peace and may you always smile and shine wherever you are. You will be loved forever."

Several Bollywood celebrities also got emotional when Sushant Singh Rajput appeared on the screen for one last time. Sushant's memorable scenes and dialogues captured the minds of several B-towners who took to social media to express their feelings.

His magnetic aura and searing performances in his memorable career can never be forgotten. His rawness as a performer never made its way to the celluloid, he was confident and charismatic. He blended in any world and any milieu that he was thrown in. In Dil Bechara, he plays a boy who falls in love with a girl who has cancer. The inspiration is The Fault In Our Stars, but Rajput promises to make it all worth it, one last time!

The actor's death has shocked the Bollywood industry. his suicide has created a huge wave in Bollywood. Right from television to Bollywood celebrities, everyone condoled his demise. On June 15, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Vivek Oberoi, and Varun Sharma paid their respects at his last rites that were held at Vile Parle's Pawan Hans crematorium. Several celebrities like Dharmendra, Koena Mitra, Shamita Shetty, Ranvir Shorey, Kangana Ranaut, Rithvik Dhanjani, Raveena Tandon have revealed the dark side of the showbiz.

