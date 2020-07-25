Dil Bechara celeb reaction: B-towners celebrate Sushant Singh Rajput's last film in grand style

It's been a month but Bollywood is still reeling in from the devastating news of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The 34-year-old actor was found dead on June 14 at his sixth-floor apartment in Bandra (West). SSR's colleagues and friends from the film and television industry have been expressing their shock and sorrow over his death on social media.

Sushant's last film, Dil Bechara released on Friday, July 24 on digital platform. Sushant's fans and industry friends got emotional when Sushant appeared on the screen for the one last time. Social media was flooded with condolence messages for the late actor.

Dil Bechara's director Mukesh Chhabra remembered god as his debut film as a director released on Friday.

Ankita Lokhande, who shared screen space with Sushant in Pavitra Rishta posted a teaser of Dil Bechara and wrote, "From #pavitrarishta to #dilbechara One last time !!!"

Sara Ali Khan posted a couple of photos of Saif Ali Khan with team Dil Bechara. Along with the photos, she wrote, "The only two gentlemen that have spoken to me about Sartre, Van Gogh, telescopes and constellations, guitars, The Northern Lights, cricket, Pink Floyd, Nusrat Saab and acting techniques. This is to the last thing you two have in common- #DilBechara. Now on Disney Hotstar!"

Armaan Malik took to Twitter to post about the late actor's last release Dil Bechara. He wrote, "#DilBechara full movie out now on @DisneyPlusHS. Gonna be watching this one with a very heavy heart. Let’s watch it together & celebrate Sushant with all our might (sic)."

Genelia D'Souza Deshmukh took to her Twitter account and wrote how she can't stop herself from whistling for Sushant Singh Rajput.

Her husband Riteish Deshmukh also expressed his thoughts:

Meera Chopra said that it was "very difficult" to watch Sushant's last performance. Here's what she said:

"And Hotstar has crashed...Yes nearly mid-way through #DilBechara (sic)", filmmaker Hansal Mehta wrote on Twitter.

Ali Fazal also watched Dil Bechara and expressed his thoughts on his Twitter account.

Shriya Pilgaonkar tweeted, "Could only think of Sushant's family and loved ones as I watched Dil Bechara. Some of those conversations and scenes were difficult to watch (sic)."

Rohit Roy got emotional watching Dil Bechara. He tweeted:

Kamya Punjabi also tweeted:

His magnetic aura and searing performances in his memorable career can never be forgotten. His rawness as a performer never made its way to the celluloid, he was confident and charismatic. He blended in any world and any milieu that he was thrown in. In Dil Bechara, he plays a boy who falls in love with a girl who has cancer. The inspiration is The Fault In Our Stars, but Rajput promises to make it all worth it, one last time!

The actor's death has shocked the Bollywood industry. his suicide has created a huge wave in Bollywood. Right from television to Bollywood celebrities, everyone condoled his demise. On June 15, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Vivek Oberoi, and Varun Sharma paid their respects at his last rites that were held at Vile Parle's Pawan Hans crematorium. Several celebrities like Dharmendra, Koena Mitra, Shamita Shetty, Ranvir Shorey, Kangana Ranaut, Rithvik Dhanjani, Raveena Tandon have revealed the dark side of the showbiz.

