Dil Bechara celeb reaction: B-towners celebrate Sushant Singh Rajput's last film in grand style

Sushant Singh Rajput's fans and industry friends got emotional when Sushant appeared on the screen for the one last time in Dil Bechara. Social media was flooded with condolence messages for the late actor.
It's been a month but Bollywood is still reeling in from the devastating news of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The 34-year-old actor was found dead on June 14 at his sixth-floor apartment in Bandra (West). SSR's colleagues and friends from the film and television industry have been expressing their shock and sorrow over his death on social media.
Dil Bechara's director Mukesh Chhabra remembered god as his debut film as a director released on Friday.
Waheguru ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ½— Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) July 24, 2020
Ankita Lokhande, who shared screen space with Sushant in Pavitra Rishta posted a teaser of Dil Bechara and wrote, "From #pavitrarishta to #dilbechara One last time !!!"
Sara Ali Khan posted a couple of photos of Saif Ali Khan with team Dil Bechara. Along with the photos, she wrote, "The only two gentlemen that have spoken to me about Sartre, Van Gogh, telescopes and constellations, guitars, The Northern Lights, cricket, Pink Floyd, Nusrat Saab and acting techniques. This is to the last thing you two have in common- #DilBechara. Now on Disney Hotstar!"
Armaan Malik took to Twitter to post about the late actor's last release Dil Bechara. He wrote, "#DilBechara full movie out now on @DisneyPlusHS. Gonna be watching this one with a very heavy heart. Let’s watch it together & celebrate Sushant with all our might (sic)."
#DilBechara full movie out now on @DisneyPlusHS. Gonna be watching this one with a very heavy heart. Let’s watch it together & celebrate Sushant with all our might ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ»âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ— ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) July 24, 2020
Genelia D'Souza Deshmukh took to her Twitter account and wrote how she can't stop herself from whistling for Sushant Singh Rajput.
#SushanthSinghRajput on screen and I can’t help but whistleâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ#DilBechara pic.twitter.com/PrGGaBB7Oe— Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) July 24, 2020
Her husband Riteish Deshmukh also expressed his thoughts:
As promised -I am ready with my popcorn ðÂÂÂÂ¿.. watching #DilBechara Time to celebrate #SushantSinghRajput May you be the brightest star in the sky. pic.twitter.com/KmEUPwqBmf— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 24, 2020
Meera Chopra said that it was "very difficult" to watch Sushant's last performance. Here's what she said:
Very difficult to watch this knowing this will be the last. We love u #SushanthSinghRajput . God plz give him justice, he deserves it!! #DilBecharaDay pic.twitter.com/DynWe47qdd— meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) July 24, 2020
If #SushanthSinghRajput was alive, he would have seen the biggest hit of his career. #dilbechara such a breezy love story, makes u fall in love with kizzy and manny. Wanted to see more of them. @sanjanasanghi96 you were lovely @CastingChhabra iam so proud of uðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ— meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) July 24, 2020
"And Hotstar has crashed...Yes nearly mid-way through #DilBechara (sic)", filmmaker Hansal Mehta wrote on Twitter.
And Hotstar has crashed...— Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) July 24, 2020
Yes nearly mid-way through #DilBechara https://t.co/Lbsn243BGR— Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) July 24, 2020
Ali Fazal also watched Dil Bechara and expressed his thoughts on his Twitter account.
Watching you tonight Saathi ! @itsSSR . #DilBechara . Best of luck @CastingChhabra and to the whole team . @foxstarhindi @DisneyPlusHS .. pic.twitter.com/LgdriZeQO3— Ali Fazal M / ÙÂ ÛÂØ± Ø¹ÙÂÛÂ ÙÂØ¶ÙÂ / à¤Â à¤²à¥Â (@alifazal9) July 24, 2020
Shriya Pilgaonkar tweeted, "Could only think of Sushant's family and loved ones as I watched Dil Bechara. Some of those conversations and scenes were difficult to watch (sic)."
Could only think of Sushant’s family & loved ones as I watched #DilBechara . Some of those scenes & conversations were difficult to watch. Felt too close to reality. Hope u feel all the love Sushant. It’s like you’ve become a million stars and entered all our hearts . ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂ¼♥ï¸Â— Shriya Pilgaonkar (@ShriyaP) July 24, 2020
Rohit Roy got emotional watching Dil Bechara. He tweeted:
ðÂÂ¢ pic.twitter.com/UDp7SVp06u— Rohit Bose Roy (@rohitroy500) July 24, 2020
Kamya Punjabi also tweeted:
With a heavy heart...... pic.twitter.com/REozGNK9dc— Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) July 24, 2020
His magnetic aura and searing performances in his memorable career can never be forgotten. His rawness as a performer never made its way to the celluloid, he was confident and charismatic. He blended in any world and any milieu that he was thrown in. In Dil Bechara, he plays a boy who falls in love with a girl who has cancer. The inspiration is The Fault In Our Stars, but Rajput promises to make it all worth it, one last time!
The actor's death has shocked the Bollywood industry. his suicide has created a huge wave in Bollywood. Right from television to Bollywood celebrities, everyone condoled his demise. On June 15, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Vivek Oberoi, and Varun Sharma paid their respects at his last rites that were held at Vile Parle's Pawan Hans crematorium. Several celebrities like Dharmendra, Koena Mitra, Shamita Shetty, Ranvir Shorey, Kangana Ranaut, Rithvik Dhanjani, Raveena Tandon have revealed the dark side of the showbiz.
