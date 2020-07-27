Sushant Singh Rajput death: No sign of poisoning found in viscera report

The viscera report of Sushant Singh Rajput received by the Mumbai Police on Monday has ruled out any foul play in the death of the actor. Last month, the post-mortem report submitted to Mumbai Police in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput suicide revealed that the actor died of asphyxia due to hanging which was duly mentioned in the preliminary report. However, the viscera report was still awaited.

Now, the viscera report of the late actor has been submitted to the Bandra Police and there has been no sign of poisoning found in the report. Earlier, Mumbai Police had said that the postmortem report also confirmed that there was no sign of struggle, thereby refuting claims on social media that the actor was allegedly strangulated to death.



Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt leaves Santacruz police station after recording his statement

Earlier in the day, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt recorded his statement with the Santacruz police station in the late actor's suicide case. The veteran filmmaker arrived at the suburban police station after being summoned by the Mumbai Police. The veteran filmmaker was questioned for close to three hours.

Besides Bhatt, the Mumbai Police have also sent the summons to actress Kangana Ranaut and Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharma Productions, the production house of Karan Johar. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday said that whoever is needed will be summoned by the police for investigation into the case.

Since the actor's death on June 14, the Bandra police have recorded statements filmmaker Aditya Chopra, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, actress Sanjana Sanghi, and Rhea Chakraborty, Rajput's psychiatrists and psychotherapist among others.

The 34-year-old actor was found hanging in his apartment in Bandra (West). The police did not find any suicide note from his residence.

