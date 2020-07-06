Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Sanjay Leela Bhansali arrives at Bandra police station to record statement

Bollywood director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, on Monday, arrived at Bandra Police station to record his statement in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged suicide case. The Bandra Police had summoned Bhansali after some links surfaced from the statements of two former employees of Yash Raj Films.

Confirming the development of the Padmaavat director being summoned, DCP Pranaya Ashok had told mid-day, "Summons have been issued to him. His statement will be recorded soon. We are looking into the professional rivalry angle and necessary statements will be recorded to reach a logical conclusion."

Bollywood filmmaker #SanjayLeelaBhansali at Bandra police station to record his statement in connection with suicide case of actor #SushantSinghRajput.



ðÂÂÂÂ¥: Shadab Khan pic.twitter.com/eKQn0KbZwK — Mid Day (@mid_day) July 6, 2020

Reports suggest that Bhansali will be questioned on some of his films from which Rajput was allegedly removed due to his contracts with Yash Raj Films. The move comes after some statements hinted that the actor was battling depression because of being removed from those films.

So far, the Bandra Police have recorded the statements of 30 people, including director Shekhar Kapoor, actress Sanjana Sanghi and Sushant's friend Sandip Ssingh. Besides B-Town celebs, the police have also started recording statements of journalists who had written articles on the actor's personal and professional life.

An officer privy to the investigation told mid-day, "Some of the articles have questionable details about his life so we just want to know the sources of the information and what the truth is."

The police will also record statement of actress Kangna Ranaut, who spoke about nepotism and professional rivalry after Rajput's sudden death.

According to the final post mortem report, Rajput died of asphyxia due to hanging, which was also mentioned in the preliminary report. However, the viscera report is still awaited. The Kai Po Che! actor was found hanging at his residence in Bandra West on June 14.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news