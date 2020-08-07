Sushant Singh Rajput's first scene in his debut TV show shared by Ekta Kapoor

On Friday, producer Ekta Kapoor shared the first scene that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput ever shot, for his debut TV show and long before Bollywood stardom beckoned. Sushant made his acting debut in the Ekta-produced television soap "Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil" in 2008. Taking to Instagram, Ekta posted a video clip of Sushant's introductory scene in the show.

Sushant played Preet Singh Juneja in the TV series. In his dramatic entry sequence, we see Sushant as Preet helping Harshad Chopda as Prem Juneja, who is injured in the scene, win a football match. "Lots of people were asking me about Sushant's first scene... this was the first scene we shot with him. This was his first scene on Television which went on-air in a show called ‘Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil'," wrote Ekta with her video post.

"He was the second lead in that show, but we knew he was meant for greater things and he went and did just that. Lots of love, peace and prayers for this beautiful, beautiful piece of light and shining soul," Ekta added. After making his debut with "Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil", Sushant bagged the lead role in Ekta's hit show "Pavitra Rishta". His role of Manav Deshmukh made him a household name, and Sushant had never looked back.

He made his Bollywood debut in 2013 with Abhishek Kapoor's "Kai Po Che", which released in 2013. His best-recalled film roles are in "M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story", "Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!", Shudh Desi Romance", and "Chhichhore".

He was last seen in "Dil Bechara", which released about a month after his June 14 demise. The film released digitally owing to the ongoing lockdown

