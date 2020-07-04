Sushant Singh Rajput's sister shares heartbreaking picture of the late actor with his niece: Freyju with Mamu

Bollywood is still reeling in from the devastating news of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The 34-year-old actor was found dead on June 14 at his sixth-floor apartment in Bandra (West). While the police have confirmed that he has died by suicide, no 'note' was found from his residence. SSR's colleagues and friends from the film and television industry have been expressing their shock and sorrow over his death on social media.

The later actor's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared an heartbreaking picture of the late actor with her daughter. The photo shows Sushant hugging his niece as she flash a cute smile. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Sweethearts, Freyju with her Mamu (sic)".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirti) onJul 1, 2020 at 5:09am PDT

Earlier, Shweta Singh Kirti shared a photo from the prayer meet of the actor at his home in Patna. She wrote, "A Final love and positivity filled send-off to my little brother. Hope you always stay happy where ever you are.... we will always love you for eternity. #sushantsinghrajput (sic)".

Before this, Shweta had shared an heartfelt post on her Facebook account and shared how her five-year-old son reacted to the sudden demise of his "mamu". "When I told Nirvanh the news that mamu is no more, he said 'But he is alive in your heart' 3 times. When a 5-year-old can say something like that... think how strong we should all be, " Shweta posted on Facebook. She also urged everyone to stay strong and remember Sushant for his work.

"Stay strong everyone.... especially the fans of Sushant. Please understand he lives in our hearts and he will always keep doing so.Please don't do anything that can hurt his soul.Stay Strong! #LongliveSushant," added Sushant's sister, who flew down from the US after the actor's demise.

On June 18, Kirti had posted an open letter apologising to him for all the pain he had to experience. "Mera baby, mera Babu mera Bachcha is not physically present with us anymore and it is ok... I know u were in a lot of pain and I know u were a fighter and u were bravely fighting it. Sorry mera Sona... sorry for all the pain u had to go through...if I could I would hav taken all ur pain and given all my happiness to u," read the letter.

Shweta also shared a handwritten note by Sushant, which read: "She who says she can and she who says she can't, are both usually right!! You're the first 'she'. Love you. Bhai Sushant."

The actor's death has shocked the Bollywood industry. his suicide has created a huge wave in Bollywood. Right from television to Bollywood celebrities, everyone condoled his demise. On June 15, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Vivek Oberoi, and Varun Sharma paid their respects at his last rites that were held at Vile Parle's Pawan Hans crematorium. Several celebrities like Dharmendra, Koena Mitra, Shamita Shetty, Rithvik Dhanjani, Raveena Tandon have revealed the dark side of the showbiz.

Speaking about his journey, the actor made his acting debut with the television show Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. In 2009, he played the lead role in Pavitra Rishta which made him a household name. Since then there was no looking back for the actor. Right from his Bollywood debut film Kai Po Che to his last outing Chhichhore, the actor left behind a long list of memorable roles which will be cherished forever.

