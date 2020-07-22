Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta shares heartbreaking picture, 'Wish I could hold you one more time'

It's been a month but Bollywood is still reeling in from the devastating news of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The 34-year-old actor was found dead on June 14 at his sixth-floor apartment in Bandra (West). SSR's colleagues and friends from the film and television industry have been expressing their shock and sorrow over his death on social media.

The later actor's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a heartbreaking picture of the late actor on her Facebook account. In the picture, Sushant and Shweta can be seen flashing their smiles as they attend a family function. Along with the picture, she wrote a heartbreaking caption which reads, "I wish I could just hold you one more time (sic)". Take a look:

Earlier, Shweta had shared a video on her Instagram handle. It was a compilation of Sushant’s old videos where he can be seen doing his favourite things. She captioned it, "My Forever Star A pain so precious so close tat u wldnt trade the world for it!! A wound so deep, so grave you wouldn't and couldn't ever share it! (sic)".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirti) onJul 18, 2020 at 8:34pm PDT

Before this on July 15, Shweta had posted a photograph with her late brother. She captioned it, "It has been a month since you left us...but your presence is still felt so strongly... Love you Bhai. Hope u always stay eternally happy (sic)."

She had also shared a picture of the late actor with her daughter. The photo shows Sushant hugging his niece as she flash a cute smile. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Sweethearts, Freyju with her Mamu (sic)".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirti) onJul 1, 2020 at 5:09am PDT

Last month, Shweta Singh Kirti hosted a prayer meet of the actor at his home in Patna. She wrote, "A Final love and positivity filled send-off to my little brother. Hope you always stay happy where ever you are.... we will always love you for eternity. #sushantsinghrajput (sic)".

Before this, Shweta had shared on her Facebook account and shared how her five-year-old son reacted to the sudden demise of his "mamu". "When I told Nirvanh the news that mamu is no more, he said 'But he is alive in your heart' 3 times. When a 5-year-old can say something like that... think how strong we should all be, " Shweta posted on Facebook. She also urged everyone to stay strong and remember Sushant for his work.

"Stay strong everyone.... especially the fans of Sushant. Please understand he lives in our hearts and he will always keep doing so.Please don't do anything that can hurt his soul.Stay Strong! #LongliveSushant," added Sushant's sister, who flew down from the US after the actor's demise.

The actor's death has shocked the Bollywood industry. his suicide has created a huge wave in Bollywood. Right from television to Bollywood celebrities, everyone condoled his demise. On June 15, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Vivek Oberoi, and Varun Sharma paid their respects at his last rites that were held at Vile Parle's Pawan Hans crematorium. Several celebrities like Dharmendra, Koena Mitra, Shamita Shetty, Rithvik Dhanjani, Raveena Tandon have revealed the dark side of the showbiz.

