Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti: Requesting for an early decision from the Supreme Court

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been asking and waiting for justice of her late brother. Shweta has now asked The Supreme Court to fast-track the proceedings and provide an early decision. On Tuesday, August 18, Shweta tweeted about the same on the micro-blogging site.

Requesting for an early decision from the Supreme Court, we have been very hopeful and have been patiently waiting. Every minute of delay is causing pain and heartbreak. #CBIForSSR — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 18, 2020

One of her tweets also read:

There are moments when sense of helplessness takes over but then I remind myself there are millions who are praying and fighting for truth and at no cost justice can be denied! #JusticeForSushant #GlobalPrayers4SSR #CBIForSSR #Warriors4SSR #Godiswithus — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 17, 2020

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra residence on June 14, and the late actor's family has suspected foul play. They have also alleged that they are getting threats as they continue their fight for justice. As it has been two months since SSR passed away, sister Shweta Singh Kirti and his fans hosted a global prayer for the actor to fast-track the decision.

For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput's family has accused his girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty of abetment to suicide. Several Bollywood stars, including Varun Dhawan and Parineeti Chopra, have now joined the family's demand for a CBI probe into the death.

On the occasion of 74th Independence Day, celebrities gathered for a global prayer meet for Sushant Singh Rajput. The prayer meet took place on social media, and a lot of people, including his friends and fans joined the cause.

On June 15, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Vivek Oberoi, and Varun Sharma paid their respects at his last rites that were held at Vile Parle's Pawan Hans crematorium. Several celebrities like Dharmendra, Koena Mitra, Shamita Shetty, Rithvik Dhanjani, Raveena Tandon have revealed the dark side of the showbiz.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news