Sushant Singh unveils first look of Fault in Our Stars, Hindi remake

The Bollywood remake of 2014 Hollywood hit The Fault in Our Stars will have Sushant Singh Rajput alongside a new face - Sanjana Sanghi

First look of Fault in Our Stars Hindi remake

Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Hindi remake of Fault in Our Stars, which also marks the directorial debut of ace casting director Mukesh Chabara released the first look of the film today. The film also marks the debut of Sanjana Sanghi as a leading actress, who has earlier appeared in small roles in movies like Rockstar, Hindi Medium and Fukrey.

Mukesh and Sushant go way back in the day, when Mukesh discovered Sushant for his debut film Kai Po Che. The choice to cast Sushant for the movie came naturally as they both share a great bond.

With the first look of the movie out, it looks like the leading stars share a great on-screen chemistry, just like the magic the lead pair in the original movie created. The shooting for the Fox Star studios movie is in full swing with the lead pair finishing up look tests and moving in and out of the city for outdoor shoots.

