Sushmita Sen, Rohman Shawl fly out for a holiday; Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa to join

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl have been painting the town red with their romance. Be it at fancy dinner outings, or sweet family get-togethers, Rohman and Sushmita are truly inseparable. The couple is going strong, working out together, and also, making fitness look like a cakewalk.

As reported by ETimes, Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl will be celebrating New Year's Eve together. Sush's brother Rajeev Sen and his wife Charu Asopa will be joining them. Sushmita Sen, her daughters Renee and Alisah, and Rohman Shawl are already in Dubai, all set to celebrate Christmas. A source shared, "Sushmita and Rohman might be joined in Dubai by a lot of relatives. From there, they will head to Kolkata for a family wedding."

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen are also said to join the family function. In case you missed it, this outing will be Charu and Rajeev's first getaway after their falling out and getting back together. The source also mentioned, "This holiday will be great fun for Sushmita's family. It is after a very long time that its many members will meet. Everyone in the Sen family is looking forward to it."

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa tied the knot on June 7, 2019, after which they celebrated a big fat Indian wedding in Goa the same month. The actress is known for her roles in television shows like Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo and Jiji Maa. Sen, on the other hand, is a model and an entrepreneur.

On the work front, Rajeev Sen will soon be making his acting debut with the Vivek Oberoi-backed digital offering, Iti.

