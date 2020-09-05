'Stronger together': Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa share loved-up pictures amid separation rumours

Television actress Charu Asopa tied the knot with entrepreneur Rajeev Sen in Goa in a traditional Bengali ceremony in June last year. The wedding was a grand affair and included pre-wedding functions like haldi and an engagement ceremony. Lots of pictures, too, had made their way across social media from the couple's big fat Indian wedding.

However, the duo was having some trouble in paradise. The couple had even unfollowed each other and deleted their wedding pictures from their respective social media handles, and recently, there's news that while Charu is living alone in Mumbai, Rajeev has been living at his Delhi home for quite some time now. It seems like, the couple has decided to bury the hatchet and get along once again.

Now, amid reports of their separation, Rajeev flew to Mumbai to be with his wife. The couple took to their Instagram handles to share adorable pictures of themselves. Charu shared a picture with husband Rajeev, which showed them sharing a warm hug after spending a long time apart. "Missed you sooooo much (sic)", she captioned the post. Take a look:

Rajeev also shared some beautiful pictures with his wifey. "Stronger together. I love my wife (sic)", Rajeev captioned his post.

Recently, when Charu was asked about her marriage woes with Rajeev, she said, "Everybody knows this Rajeev is in Delhi and I am staying here in Mumbai alone. Beyond this I am also asking God, 'ab aage kya?' I am also waiting for God's directions."

She added, "Nobody called me to discuss their tough time or depression but there were many of my friends who reached out to me as unko lag raha tha ki kahin main depression mein to nahi? main khud ko kuch kar na loon (they wondered if I was depressed, if I would harm myself). So, a lot of people called and asked, 'Charu, are you fine? We are there with you. Don't feel you are alone.' It made me feel really good. However, with God's grace, I was fine."

When asked if he has left his marital home, he said, "Why would I move out of my own house? I can't stop laughing at these claims. I have three homes — one each in Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai. I guess someone close to Charu is brainwashing her, because she is a simple and innocent girl. It could be someone from her so-called huge friend circle."

He added, "I hope she doesn't lose her path. If I find out who the culprit is, I will post his or her name along with a picture and a lot of facts. If they are going to hit me, I'm going to hit them back harder."

Sen and Asopa tied the knot on June 7, 2019, after which they celebrated a big fat Indian wedding in Goa the same month. The actress is known for her roles in television shows like Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo and Jiji Maa, in which she played the antagonist. Sen, on the other hand, is a model and an entrepreneur.

On the work front, Rajeev Sen will soon be making his acting debut with the Vivek Oberoi-backed digital offering, Iti.

