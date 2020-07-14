Charu Asopa: If Rajeev Sen thinks I am innocent and gullible, why did he leave me to live on my own?

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa's marriage has been making the news for a while now. The two unfollowed each other on social media and even deleted their wedding pictures. Sen, in an interview recently, stated how someone is brainwashing Asopa and how he will post the name of the culprit if he finds him or her.

And in an interview with Times of India now, Asopa has narrated her side of the story. Clearing the air, she first stated, "No one is brainwashing me. I am mature enough to make my own decisions — something that I have always done. Maybe, he was brainwashed into deleting our pictures from his social media handles."

She added, "If he thinks that I am innocent and gullible, and could be influenced by those around me, why did he leave me to live on my own during these tough times? This is the time for families to come together and be by each other's side. But, Rajeev moved out and flew to Delhi a few days before our first wedding anniversary. It's been two months now. Why would he do that?"

She even said that there were a lot of things to be talked about but she didn't want to make their private lives public. "What led to this and the issues in our relationship... there is a lot that I can talk about, but I don't want my personal life to become a public spectacle. I don't want it to become a part of anyone's gossip session."

