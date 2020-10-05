Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee makes acting debut

Amid the debate on nepotism and favouritism, yet another star daughter is Bollywood-bound. Sushmita Sen's daughter Renée makes her acting debut in Kabeer Khurana's Suttabaazi. The relationship drama sees Renée play a rebellious daughter, while Komal Chhabria and Rahul Vohra essay her parents.

Here's a look at some of the prep sessions from the sets of Sen's Suttabaazi:

Shooting for the film, which is likely to release on a digital platform, has begun.

And it's a wrap!

Renée, 21, is said to be a chip off the old block. For the unversed, Sushmita Sen had adopted Renee in 2000. She later adopted Alisah in 2010. Speaking to IANS about adopting her two kids, Sush had said earlier in an interview, "In the (case of) natural birth, mother and child connect through the umbilical cord but in adoption, the mother and the child are connected by this higher power, a connection that you cannot cut off. I have had the privilege of experiencing it twice. To become a mother who has given birth from the heart. I have not missed a day of feeling the joy of motherhood."

"The wisest decision I made at the age of 24 was to become a mother. It stabilised my life. People think it was a great act of charity and wonderful action but it was self-preservation. It was me protecting myself," she added.

