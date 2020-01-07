Swara Bhasker takes on Dream Girl director Raaj Shaandilyaa for 'sasti cheez' comment

Swara Bhasker is one actress who isn't scared to speak her mind and is known not to mince words when she has an opinion about something. The actress has been at the forefront of the anti-CAA protests going on in the country, and as such, has been getting trolled for her stance.

Swara, who describes herself as 'Twitter warrior and troll destroyer' on the social networking site, recently took on Dream Girl director Raaj Shaandilyaa for his unwarranted comments. Here's what happened:

à¤ à¤à¤²à¥ à¤¬à¤¾à¤° role offer à¤à¤°à¤¨à¥ à¤à¤° à¤à¤ªà¤à¥ à¤«à¤¼à¤¿à¤²à¥à¤® à¤à¥ trailer à¤à¥ share à¤à¤°à¤¨à¥ à¤à¥ request à¤µà¤¾à¤²à¥ messages à¤­à¥à¤à¤¨à¥ à¤à¥ à¤ªà¤¹à¤²à¥ à¤à¤ª à¤­à¥ ‘à¤¸à¤¸à¥à¤¤à¥ à¤¹à¤°à¤à¤¤à¥à¤’ à¤à¥ à¤¬à¤¾à¤°à¥ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¥à¥à¤¡à¤¼à¤¾ à¤¸à¥à¤ à¤²à¥à¤¨à¤¾! :) Good luck @writerraj sir! :) :) pic.twitter.com/t3KPugshfA — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 7, 2020

Apparently, Shaandilyaa had shared this on social media: "Don't pay attention to cheap things. Dainik Bhaskar is sold at a higher price than Swara Bhasker."

Swara slammed the filmmaker by saying, "Next time, before you offer me a role or ask me to share trailers of your film, think about 'cheap behaviour' once. Good luck!"

Of course, this exchange of words didn't end here. Shaandilyaa responded to Swara saying:

He wrote, "I apologise wholeheartedly if you didn't like what I said. But I request you to think before you talk about someone be it the country or a person. As for me, I will surely offer you a role the next time as I have no objections to you being an actor."

To which Swara replied:

à¤¯à¤¦à¤¿??? ‘à¤¸à¤¸à¥à¤¤à¥, à¤¬à¤¿à¤à¤¾à¤’ à¤à¤¸à¥ à¤à¤à¤¿ à¤¬à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤ à¤ªà¤° à¤à¤ normal à¤¶à¤¾à¤²à¥à¤¨ à¤à¤à¤¸à¤¾à¤¨ à¤à¥ à¤à¤ªà¤¤à¥à¤¤à¤¿ à¤¹à¥ à¤¹à¥à¤à¥! à¤à¤° sir à¤¬à¥à¤²à¤¨à¥ à¤à¤° type à¤à¤°à¤¨à¥ à¤¸à¥ à¤ªà¤¹à¤²à¥ à¤à¤ª à¤¨à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤¸à¥à¤ à¤°à¤¹à¥! à¤¹à¤® à¤¤à¥ à¤µà¤¿à¤à¤¾à¤°à¤§à¤¾à¤°à¤¾ à¤à¤° à¤¤à¤°à¥à¤ à¤ªà¤° à¤µà¤¿à¤°à¥à¤§ à¤à¤°à¤¤à¥ à¤¹à¥à¤- personal à¤à¤ª à¤¹à¥ à¤°à¤¹à¥ à¤¹à¥à¤à¥¤ à¤à¤° à¤à¤ª à¤¯à¤¾ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¤¿à¤¸à¥ à¤à¥ actor à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤°à¤¿à¤ à¤­à¥ à¤¹à¥à¤¨à¥ à¤ªà¤° à¤à¤¿à¤¸ à¤¹à¤à¤¼ à¤¸à¥ à¤à¤ªà¤¤à¥à¤¤à¤¿ à¤à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¸à¤à¤¤à¥ à¤¹à¥à¤? :) https://t.co/yHN7xJcfDj — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 7, 2020

Here's what she said: "If? Any normal person would object to these words. And, sir, you aren't thinking before you talk and type, and you're getting personal. And neither you nor I can object to a person being an actor or the citizen of this country."

Well, we're sure Swara Bhasker's burning replies have hit bull's eye. Like she tweeted once herself, "Basically, if I'm not involved in a #twittercontroversy once a week, assume I'm dead!!!"

