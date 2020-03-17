Sweet dreams are made of this

Food: Appetising

At a time when the call is to practise social distancing and staying at home is being encouraged, Cocoa Cellar, a home-based dessert delivery-only joint in Matunga is spreading joy with its menu, which focuses on alcohol-based desserts. It’s a difficult feat, which owner Devashree Muni has managed to achieve since she started service in January, as we find out when we try it out one Saturday evening.



Blood orange Cointreau and dark chocolate with pistachio cupcake; (Right) Amarula and dark chocolate cupcake

Though they also have a bunch of non-alcoholic options — milk chocolate cookies, triple dark chocolate ones, lemon cheesecake and almond, sea salt and dark chocolate cupcakes — we order an assortment of the alcoholic offerings on Thursday. The paper packages are delivered to us at a mutually convenient time, and though every precaution necessary to ensure that it doesn’t spill is taken, we wish the boxes were smaller.



Vanilla, cinnamon, Baileys cookies

The biggest box contains the cocoa misu ('350) and sacher torte ('350). The former gives a heady twist to the classic tiramisu that’s laced with espresso, with a generous shot of Baileys. As someone who’s a sucker for a decadent-yet-airy version of this coffee-flavoured dessert, we are a tad apprehensive to try it out as the Baileys can only add to the sugar, which is present aplenty in the versions we’ve tried in the city. But, one bite, and we know what we’re ordering when we need a pick-me-up. Just the right amount of sweet, we cherish each airy, chocolate-y and coffee-heavy bite. You don’t get buzzed, but it does give you a pleasant headiness. Next up, their version of the sacher torte gives the Austrian classic, which consists of a layer of apricot jam sandwiched between slices of dense Belgian chocolate cake, a helping of kirsch cherry liquor. We take a spoon to the dessert which has an Instagram-able glaze on it. Though it has a generous amount of chocolate, the cherry is overwhelming. Because we’ve tried the Viennese dish before, our taste buds are left craving for the apricot.



Sacher torte

The cupcakes — amarula and dark chocolate ('200 for the big one), and blood orange Cointreau and dark chocolate with pistachio ('200 for the big one) — bring on an explosion of flavours, even though the alcohol is only present in the frosting. And that’s what works for them. The amarula and dark chocolate cupcake has a soft sponge cake, which balances out the near-bitter frosting beautifully. The blood orange and dark chocolate one is heavy on the Cointreau, which lends a strong and agreeable orange flavour to it.



Kahlua and coffee macaron and Baileys and dark chocolate macaron

The kahlua and coffee macaron ('90 for one) and Baileys and dark chocolate macaron ('90 for one) are soft, delectable and not cumbersome, a huge plus point for macarons, though they aren’t too boozy. The coffee and kahlua option is a reliable one that’s high on caffeine, and the Baileys and dark chocolate one is perfect if you are a fan of dark chocolate. The vanilla, cinnamon and Baileys cookies ('125 for one) steals the show for us. Heat them for a few seconds, and you get a gooey treat with a hit of Baileys and hint of cinnamon. We’ll be ordering again soon, for ourselves, and for friends who are facing alone quarantine time.

