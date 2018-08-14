Sweet exchange at Attari-Wagah border on Pakistan's Independence Day

international

As Pakistan celebrates its freedom from the British colonial rule in 1947, President Mamnoon Hussain and Caretaker Prime Minister Justice (retd) Nasir-ul-Mulk addressed the people and asked them to take the country forward

Prisoner Gajanand (R) being released by Pakistan after completing his sentence of 36 years, crosses Wagah border, ahead of Independence Day, in Attari on Monday. Pic/ PTI

On the occasion of Pakistan's 71st Independence Day, India and Pakistan border guards exchanged sweets at Attari-Wagah border.

As Pakistan celebrates its freedom from the British colonial rule in 1947, President Mamnoon Hussain and Caretaker Prime Minister Justice (retd) Nasir-ul-Mulk addressed the people and asked them to take the country forward.

"The dream of taking the country to the zenith would not come true unless we singularly concentrate on our national goals and objectives," Geo News President Mamnoon as saying.

He added, "Pakistan is a haven and a blessing for the Muslims of the subcontinent and was liberated after numerous sacrifices by our forefathers. Now it is our responsibility to take our country forward on the path of progress and prosperity according to the aspirations of its founders. This requires all segments of the society to live together with harmony and brotherhood."

The President expressed his elation over the country's new generation, which he said, was brimming with patriotism and passion for progress and development. He also said that the teachings of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal in order to reduce the problems being faced by the country.

Prime Minister Nasir-ul-Mulk, in his address, said that August 14 reminded him of the struggle for a separate homeland for Muslims, Geo News reported.

"An an unswerving commitment to Quaid's ideals and his principle of 'Unity, Faith and Discipline' would help us overcome our present-day challenges and make Pakistan a self-reliant, economically vibrant and a prosperous country," he said as per the Geo News report.