Taapsee on 'sasti copy' remark: It means I matter to people

Taapsee Pannu also said that she wanted to concentrate on her work and that she didn't believe in spending her time on such kind of issues.

Taapsee Pannu has reacted to Rangoli Chandel's tweet in which she termed her as Kangana Ranaut's 'sasti copy' by saying that when people troll a person, it means that person mattered to them. The Manmarziyaan star also said that she wanted to concentrate on her work and that she didn't believe in spending her time on such kind of issues.

Taapsee was interacting with the media after meeting cancer affected children as part of a fund raising initiative hosted by a radio station here on Friday. Few days ago, Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel had called out Taapsee and Varun Dhawan for not mentioning Kangana's name while praising the trailer of Judgementall Hai Kya starring Rajkummar Rao and Kangana.

Rangoli had slammed Taapsee, calling her 'sasti copy'. In another tweet, she asked Varun to mention her sister's name while appreciating the trailer. After Rangoli's tweet, Kangana also backed her sister by saying that people should be ready to take a dig at themselves when they make fun of others.

Reacting to the social media bashing, Taapsee said, "When you are getting trolled, it means you matter. If you are not getting trolled, it means nobody wants to spend time and energy on you and you don't matter to anyone."

Taapsee added that she would like to concentrate on her work rather than spending her time on such things. "I don't believe in spending my time on these issues. I feel our life is too short and there is a lot of work to do in that span. There is a lot of important work in my life, so I would like to concentrate on that aspect," she said.

