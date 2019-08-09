Taapsee Pannu on being called 'sasti copy': I will not stoop to that level

bollywood

Taapsee Pannu has finally opened up about being called Kangana Ranaut's 'sasti copy' by the latter's sister, Rangoli Chandel. Taapsee, during a promotional event, spoke about the issue while interacting with the media. According to a report in PTI, the actress has said that she is not bothered by those comments as they don't affect her in life.

Rangoli, in a series of tweets, had taken on Taapsee who had once said that Kangana should use a double filter while talking. Rangoli had slammed Taapsee calling her Kangana's 'sasti copy', as both the actresses come from a non-filmy background. When asked about being targeted by another outsider, Taapsee said, "Those who matter to you, matter to you. For me, she (Kangana) is a very good actress, she was and she still is... But other than this, she doesn't affect me in my life. It doesn't affect me what she says. There are a lot people saying lot of things on my Twitter timeline (sic)."

Taapsee further added that it's not like she can't react, but her language is different. She told reporters, "People do not realise that even I can talk but my language is different. I don't know that kind of vocabulary and I will not use it. I am also not from a convent school, it is not that I have a fancy vocabulary. If I show myself in a dignified position there is a way to talk. I will not leave my dignity," she said.

The actor said that she might not put across her views in a certain way, but she has other ways to work things around. Taapsee said, "It is just that my way is different. I will not get to that level. In a way, I wanted it to happen the way it happened. Because I wanted people to see the difference."

When Taapsee was asked if she would agree to work with Kangana in the future, the actress said she wouldn't have any issues. She further said that Kangana Ranaut is her senior and if she's ever in the vicinity, Taapsee would have no qualms about going to her and saying hello. When asked about the lack of acceptance from other actors in the industry, Taapsee said she does not seek it.

"It is important for me to have acceptance from the directors who work with me and who want to work with me. They are giving me work. Actors are not giving me work so what should I do of their validation... I used to feel bad about it earlier now I am used to it. If I get it, I will be shocked. The person you are talking about (Kangana), I have not got validation from her. My attempt was to say good stuff but..." The actor said she is also proud of her outsider tag.

Taapsee Pannu will next be seen in the space mission film, Mission Mangal, which is slated to release on August 15.

