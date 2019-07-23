Taapsee Pannu has a hilarious reply to Kangana Ranaut's sister's 'sasti copy' comment

bollywood

Taapsee Pannu had lauded the trailer of Judgementall Hai Kya after which Kangana Ranaut's sister, Rangoli Chandel lashed out Taapsee by calling her a 'sasti' (cheap) version of Kangana

Taapsee Pannu. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/taapsee

A few days ago when the trailer of Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut's Judgementall Hai Kya had released, Taapsee Pannu had tweeted about the trailer of this film saying: "This is so cool! Always had high expectations out of this one and this looks so worth it! 'Judgmental Hai Kya'.

To which, Kangana Ranaut's sister, Rangoli Chandel had said, "Kuch log Kangana ko copy kar ke he apni dukaan chalate hain (Some people run their shop by copying Kangana), magar (but) please note, they never acknowledge her, not even a mention of her name in praising the trailer. Last, I heard Taapseeji said Kangana needs a double filter and Taapseeji you need to stop being a sasti copy."

Kuch log Kangana ko copy kar ke he apni dukaan chalate hain, magar pls note, they never acknowledge her not even a mention of her name in praising the trailer, last I heard Taapsee ji said Kangana needs a double filter and Tapsee ji you need to stop being a sasti copy ðÂÂÂ https://t.co/5eRioUxPic — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 3, 2019

At one of the events, when asked about it, Taapsee had slammed Rangoli for calling her 'sasti copy.' However, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, when Taapsee was asked about it, she gave a hilarious reply to it. The Badla actress said, "I didn't know there was a copyright on curly hair, which I was born with, and honest opinions. I'm not going to apologise for it. As far as being 'sasti' is concerned, Kangana claims to be the highest-paid actress, so I guess I am the sasti version."

After which, her Manmarziyaan director Anurag Kashyap came out in his support and ended up in a verbal vendetta with Chandel on Twitter. To which, she further added, "Not just Anurag, a few other close friends from the industry also wanted to retort, but I stopped them because I don't want to give her any mileage on my behalf. She can't play the nepotism card with me because I've also struggled to reach where I am today. I didn't want to engage in a word battle because I would not be able to match their language."

On the other hand, Taapsee Pannu is awaiting the release of her ensemble cast film, Mission Mangal that releases on August 15. Apart from this, she has Saand Ki Aankh with Bhumi Pednekar, which releases this Diwali. This film is co-produced by Anurag Kashyap.

