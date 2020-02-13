Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethaa Lal Falls For A Scare Prank by Tapu sena

The upcoming episode of Neela Film Productions Private Limited's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) will see an interesting game of peek a boo between Tapu sena and Jethaa Lal.

Tapu sena are playing carom with Champak Lal at Tapu's place. The mood is great and everyone is having fun pulling each other's leg when they hear Jethaa Lal approaching and decide to play a prank on him. So they quietly go and hide in his bedroom and to take the mickey out of him. When Jethaa Lal enters the bedroom they jump out with a loud 'boo', scaring the daylights out of him. Not one to let go of a slight, Jethaa Lal decides to return the favor on the kids and springs a surprise on them when they go back to their game. In fact the actors had so much fun shooting for the episode that even post the shoot, they kept trying to scare each other through the day.

"It was a lot of fun shooting for the peek a boo episode with Dilip sir. This reminded us of our school days when we would indulge in such light-hearted banter with our friends. Springing up from behind on someone who least expects it kept us rolling with laughter through the day," said Raj Anadkat who plays the role of Tapu.

