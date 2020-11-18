Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Tapu Sena celebrates Diwali 2020 with slum kids

The upcoming episode of Neela Film Productions Private Limited's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) will see the Gokuldhaam Society celebrate Diwali with as much enthusiasm as every year. While the bash wasn't a grand one, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the residents have celebrated this year's Diwali with the same vigour and gusto. The society's kids, foundly called as Tapu Sena celebrated Diwali in a very different way.

The festival of Diwali brings joy and happiness to everyone's life. Likewise, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Tapu sena too decided to celebrate this Diwali with the children from a slum in Mumbai.

They distributed sweets, decorated colourful rangolis, danced and observed the festival in its truest sense.

Even Champakklal accompanied the young brigade in this initiative and had a gala time with all the kids.

Also Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Gokuldhaam Society Celebrates Navratri In A Grand Style

Recently, Bhavya Gandhi, who played the original Tapu in the popular sitcom shared in an interview how he has been missing the TMKOC life. Bhavya is all set to take up new projects, be it digital or the silver screen. Though he left the show in February 2017, he confessed how he has been missing the TMKOC family and is still in touch with the crew.

Bhavya, in the interview, said, "I am interested in trying the OTT platform and I have even auditioned for two to three projects but it did not turn out well because of which I had to reject it. Even if I take up a project on the OTT space, it has to be something substantial. If I make a comeback or do any project, it has to be something path-breaking else I would prefer continuing my work in the Gujarati cinema and later when the time is right, I will make a comeback to television or try the OTT medium."

He said, "I miss everyone on the set as we were more like family. I am in touch with Dilip (Joshi) sir, the director and assistant director of the show. I am also in touch with Asit (Modi) sir, Ambica (Ranjankar) didi, Samay (Shah) among others."

Talking about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the show went on air on July 28, 2008. TMKOC is based on the column Duniya Ne Undha Chashma written by columnist and journalist/playwright Taarak Mehta for a Gujarati weekly magazine. The show has been running successfully for over 12 years.

Considered as one of the most popular sitcoms which airs every Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm on SAB TV.

Also Read: TMKOC's Jethalal Aka Dilip Joshi: No One Used To Give Me Roles; Used To Get Rs 50 Per Role

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news