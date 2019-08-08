Tables turn on Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai

television

Shubhangi Atre as Angoori Bhabhi in a still from Bhabhiji Ghar Pe Hain

The viewers of popular show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain are in for a huge treat as the show is witnessing frequent twists involving the couples' Angoori and Tiwari, Anita and Vibhuti's misadventures. This time, the twist of fate that ramifies is the break-up of Angoori and Tiwari along with Anita and Vibhuti despite them being together for so long.

Shortlisted as the best couple in Kanpur, Angoori and Tiwari along with Anita and Vibhuti happen to take home the most coveted award and having a celebratory winning moment. While celebrating their momentous victory, Vibhuti and Tiwari take a dig at their wives' age, by calling them unattractive leaving both bhabis hurt and enraged. In response both bhabhis decide to seek revenge and teach Tiwari and Vibhuti a lesson. While Anita will seek emotional comfort in her dearest friend's husband, Anurag, on the other hand, Angoori will find love in her 'Chedi darling' who turns out to be an equally wounded dhobiwala.

Talking about the extramarital plot, Angoori (Shubhangi Atre) shared, "Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai is a show that always had the bhaiyas eying the bhabhis. Now it will be a role reversal of sorts, which will make for an interesting watch. Angoori as a character has so many layers, and her affair with Chedi is an incredible hook point. I thoroughly enjoyed each and every moment and I am sure our viewers too will get hooked on to yet another interesting twist in the show."

Adding further to this Anita (Saumya Tandon) said "The plot is quite entertaining and fun. We've always seen the Bhaiyas eyeing the Bhabhis but this time around, viewers will get to see a totally different side of both Angoori and me. This is the first time we will have the Bhabhis eying and flirting with other men, which of course will add to all the drama and make for an entertaining watch. I am sure people will enjoy this new side of the Bhabhis as much as we enjoyed shooting for it."

