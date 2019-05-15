Watch: Bhabhiji actress Saumya Tandon returns on sets after maternity leave, gets a warm welcome

television

Saumya Tandon, who plays Anita Bhabhi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai has resumed shooting after a four-month maternity break. The actress also received a warm welcome from the cast and crew.

Saumya Tandon

Saumya Tandon, who plays the character of Anita 'bhabhi' in one of the most-loved television shows, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain is back on the sets of her show after a 4-month maternity break. The actress was welcomed on the sets with a huge round of applause and cheer by the director of her show and other cast members. The glimpses of the welcome ceremony were shared by fans on social media.

I can't explain my feelings in words ðÂÂ­ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂâÂ¤ mam thank you so much for coming back #bgph I'm Soo happy Yyyeee ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂ¯ love you Mam and miss you so much my #saumyamam back aapke bina Khuch aacha Nahi lagta tha ðÂÂÂ @saumyatandon @saumyatandon pic.twitter.com/U2inKndqQZ — ðÂÂÂSaumyafannðÂÂÂÄÂeepika (@saumyafann) May 14, 2019

Speaking to Indian Express, the actress said, "Yes, it was my first day and I was very nervous because my baby is still very young. Since I am still breastfeeding him, I got him along. I have got a new vanity van for myself and my baby so that I can feed him during breaks."

She added, "My producers are wonderful. Benaifer Kohli is actually the most important person who urged me to come back. She is really trying her best to make it comfortable for me. I totally love her and am humbled by the support she is giving me. Also, I must thank my entire unit, my director Shashank, writer Manoj ji and all my lovely friends who made it easier for me on the set."

Also Read: Here's why Saumya Tandon is commuting via local train

Saumya who also played Kareena Kapoor Khan's sister named Roop in Jab We Met tied the knot with banker Saurabh Devendra Singh in December 2016. She gave birth to a baby boy, who they named Miraan Tandon Singh on January 14 this year. Since then she has been on maternity leave.

The actress announced the good news on Instagram by posting a photo along with her husband Saurabh Devendra Singh and their "bundle of joy". In the snap, Soumya sporting a chequered blue shirt-dress holds the baby with her husband and poses for their first family portrait. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram Our bundle of joy! A post shared by Saumya Tandon (@saumyas_world_) onJan 19, 2019 at 7:56pm PST

Earlier too, the actress had routinely posted snaps during the course of her pregnancy, which she called it a "fascinating ride". In one of her clicks, she captioned, "Before I say goodbye to my bump. I thought let me get clicked. #newbeginings. Photographed by @sachin113photographer, thanks for the memories. [sic]"

The popular sitcom Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain also stars popular actors like Aasif Sheikh, Rohitash Gaud and Shubhangi Atre Poore.

Also Read: Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! actress Saumya Tandon's house catches fire, see photos

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates