Tabu, Vijay Sethupathi and Shah Rukh win top honours at IFFM Awards 2019

Bollywood stars Arjun Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan and Tabu kicked off the 10th year celebration of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

South actors Vijay Setupathi and S Gayathrie along with Bollywood stars Arjun Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan and Tabu kicked off the 10th year celebration of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

SRK, who was the guest of honour, in his trademark wit, quipped, "Many years ago, around 2006-07, I visited Australia when I was a rising superstar giving hits after hits. Now, I am back here again, still a rising superstar but not making as many hit films as much as I would want to do."

IFFM awarded Shah Rukh Khan with the Excellence In Cinema award. In his usual candour, SRK said, "Thank you all of you in Melbourne. It's an honour and privilege for me. Awards are odd because to me an art form judged for its quality feels counter-intuitive. Art is an expression and cinema is the ability to create emotions and share experiences through stories. To be an actor is to live to know that each one is a mere illusion. When you are making a movie you can change a lot by changing the angle of the light and it strikes you that life is a lot like that as well. It's the simple things that can alter your journey and pondering makes your story worth telling..."

Buddy filmmaker Karan Johar, who is also attending the festival, added, "Shah Rukh Khan represents superstardom. I firmly believe the era we belong to, the term is understood only because of him. It's not just about his large heart but his tremendous presence and aura." Also in attendance were filmmakers Sriram Raghavan, Zoya Akhtar and Rima Das.

Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy took home the Best Film honour, while Vijay Sethupathi won the Best Actor for his widely acclaimed Tamil film Super Deluxe and Tabu was named Best Actress for her performance in Andhadhun.

Upon receiving her award, Zoya said, "I am so excited. I am not going to forget this evening. This is my first award in the capacity of a producer. Gully boy was our first production. This is a good start. No one makes a movie alone and this wouldn't be possible without my producers, my co-writer, my incredible actors and every member of my cast and crew. 54 invincible artists worked on this album. I owe this night to all of them."

Here's a complete list of winners at the 2019 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne:

IFFM Best Short Film: My Name Is Mohamed And Raghad, We Don't Exist Here Anymore by Ali Mousawi; Be My Brother by Genevieve Clay

IFFM Diversity Award: Onir

Telstra People's Choice Award: Simmba

Celebrating 20 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: Karan Johar

IFFM Best Director: Sriram Raghavan for Andhadhun

IFFM Best Actor: Vijay Sethupathi for Super Deluxe

IFFM Best Actress: Tabu for Andhadhun

IFFM Best Indie film: Bulbul Can Sing

IFFM Best Film: Gully Boy

PWC Equality in Cinema award an honorary award: Chuskit and Super Deluxe

IFFM Excellence in Cinema: Shah Rukh Khan

