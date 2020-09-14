Tahira Kashyap wishes hubby Ayushmann Khurrana on his birthday, is 'having her cake and eating it too'

Ayushmann Khurrana is celebrating his birthday today on September 14, and on this special occasion, his wife Tahira Kashyap had an adorable wish for her hubby. The picture she shared was not only adorable but rather unique.

The reason is that she took the adage 'Having the cake and eating it too' too seriously. And that's what the caption was too. Have a look at the post right here:

View this post on Instagram Having my cake and eating it too! @ayushmannk #happybirthdaysoulmate A post shared by tahirakashyapkhurrana (@tahirakashyap) onSep 13, 2020 at 12:30pm PDT

One of the first celebrities to wish the hit machine was Shilpa Shetty, who wrote- "Happy Birthday wishing you in abundance." (sic) Neha Dhupia commented- "Happpyyyy birthdayyyy her saara pyaar." (sic) Angad Bedi wrote- "Happy birthday to my brothermann." (sic) Tisca Chopra commented- "Wish the darling birthday boy from me .. With a hug." (sic)

Khurrana began his career with Vicky Donor in 2012, and the film became a critical and commercial success for its unique concept and fluid performances. After 2017, with the success of Bareilly Ki Barfi and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, he has been on a roll with consecutive hits in the form of AndhaDhun, Badhaai Ho, Article 15, Dream Girl, Bala, and Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan.

He's now gearing up for a comedy titled Stree Rog Vibhaag with Alaya F, a crime drama with Anubhav Sinha, and a sports drama with Abhishek Kapoor, where he plays an athlete.

Ayushmann Khurrana, speaking about this role, has spoken about his physical transformation and stated, "I'm racing against time to achieve the desired physique and can't take a single day off. I want the audience to see something new about me, which is why I am working hard to transform (into an on-screen athlete)."

The actor, who has been put on a protein-rich diet to aid his transformation, says he has been pursuing functional core training for two to three hours daily, with Mumbai-based trainer Rakesh Udiyar guiding him over video calls and intensifying the regimen as they near the schedule. "I have to do legs on Mondays and keep looking for excuses to avoid them. I'm hoping I will be able to walk after my session and be in the right condition to celebrate," he laughs.

