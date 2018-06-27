Search

Taimur Ali Khan and his love for cupcakes

Jun 27, 2018, 15:50 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Karisma Kapoor celebrated her 44th birthday on Monday in a park in London, which is nephew Taimur's favourite haunt

Karisma Kapoor with Taimur Ali Khan

Karisma Kapoor celebrated her 44th birthday on Monday in a park in London, which is nephew Taimur's favourite haunt. The munchkin could not wait to take a bite of the cupcakes, another of his favourites.

Karisma Kapoor had earlier shared a snapshot on Instagram. She wrote, "Family lunch, missing Taimur." Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's munchkin's absence threw netizens into a guessing game. From assuming that he had taken off to see the Queen (he is royalty too!) to having a bad hair day, there were speculations galore. Some felt perhaps Taimur was taking a nap or was in no mood to step out or was with his nanny or at a play date.

As the netizens had a meltdown, thankfully Lolo shared another family photo with Taimur. A sigh of relief, indeed! 

Karisma Kapoor with family
A second round of partying was with Sonam Kapoor at a restaurant.

Karisma Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor in London

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are currently holidaying in London after their hectic work schedules over the last month. Kareena told mid-day in an interview that it be a while before she faces the arc lights. Reason — the mini Nawab, Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi. "Movies will go on, but I will do one film at a time," announced Kareena Kapoor Khan, who wants to spend as much time as possible with her tiny tot.

