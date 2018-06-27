Taimur Ali Khan and his love for cupcakes

Karisma Kapoor celebrated her 44th birthday on Monday in a park in London, which is nephew Taimur's favourite haunt

Karisma Kapoor with Taimur Ali Khan

Karisma Kapoor celebrated her 44th birthday on Monday in a park in London, which is nephew Taimur's favourite haunt. The munchkin could not wait to take a bite of the cupcakes, another of his favourites.

Karisma Kapoor had earlier shared a snapshot on Instagram. She wrote, "Family lunch, missing Taimur." Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's munchkin's absence threw netizens into a guessing game. From assuming that he had taken off to see the Queen (he is royalty too!) to having a bad hair day, there were speculations galore. Some felt perhaps Taimur was taking a nap or was in no mood to step out or was with his nanny or at a play date.

As the netizens had a meltdown, thankfully Lolo shared another family photo with Taimur. A sigh of relief, indeed!



Karisma Kapoor with family

A second round of partying was with Sonam Kapoor at a restaurant.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are currently holidaying in London after their hectic work schedules over the last month. Kareena told mid-day in an interview that it be a while before she faces the arc lights. Reason — the mini Nawab, Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi. "Movies will go on, but I will do one film at a time," announced Kareena Kapoor Khan, who wants to spend as much time as possible with her tiny tot.

