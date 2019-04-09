Take some fitness inspiration from this picture of Malaika Arora doing yoga

bollywood

Malaika Arora is one of the fittest celebrities in Bollywood today. This picture of her doing yoga will inspire you to do practise some asanas right away

Malaika Arora. Pic/instagram.com/malaikaaroraofficial

Malaika Arora looks good in whatever she wears. Do you ever wonder why that is? It's because she has one of the fittest bodies B-town has ever seen! So no matter what she wears, be it couture or regular gym shorts, Malaika Arora works that outfit like it's nobody's business.

Malaika is one of the many Bollywood celebs who swear by yoga to keep fit and in shape. The Chhaiya Chhaiya dancer took to Instagram to share a picture of her doing yoga, and boy are we impressed! She reposted her picture that was captioned: "Do Mondays drive you up the wall !? Here's the perfect way to start your day."

Looking at Malaika's perfect form while doing this yogasana, you're sure to want to start practising it too. Yoga not only keeps you fit and agile, but it also keeps you mentally and emotionally happy and positive.

Malaika Arora had earlier also shared a picture of her and sister Amrita Arora practising yoga. She wrote: "#midweekmotivation with my sis @amuaroraofficial .... Yoga not only connects you to your inner self but also it forms a unique bond with your yoga partner! It is a healthy process to build on your relationships..."

Being a fitness enthusiast, you can see Malaika Arora going to the gym to get in a workout quite frequently. And all that hard work shows in the way she looks and the grace with which she carries herself. Motivated yet?

