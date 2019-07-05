Tara Sutaria on her Tadap co-star Ahan Shetty: Our chemistry is looking nice

bollywood

Tara Sutaria spoke about the bond she shares with her RX 100 remake co-star Ahan Shetty

Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria. Pic/Yogen Shah

Tara Sutaria made her Bollywood debut in Student of the Year 2 and has a line up of releases this year. This includes RX 100 remake, tentatively titled Tadap, in which she will be romancing with debutant Ahan Shetty.

The film is currently in pre-production mode, and the duo have been regularly spotted at director Milan Lutharia's for prep. In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, Tara spoke in length about her co-star. She said, "We just have gotten to know each other now. He is the sweetest guy and very down to earth and shy. He doesn't talk much but he is very talented. We shot some scenes together and the chemistry is looking nice."

According to the makers, Ahan and Tara will create magic on the big screen since it's a fresh pairing and also as performers they are both raw & ready. This compulsive pair of Ahan and Tara leaves us wanting to know more. Talking to the man who beholds the ship, Milan Luthria unfolds, "The plot of the film is very intriguing, a love saga which will leave the audience surprised. It's a stark love story, with both the leads having strong parts. I have seen Tara and Ahan perform together during the rehearsal workshops and they have immense chemistry. We're set to go now."

In an earlier interview, Tara couldn't contain her excitement about the project. She said, "I do recognize the fact that it doesn't happen to a lot of people that even before your first movie is out, you are busy with two other films. That way, I feel very lucky. I am very excited and have begun working on the RX100 remake. We can say that I am extremely happy and very busy".

Tara made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2. She shared screen space with fellow debutant Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff. The movie opened up to mixed reviews from the critics and audience and did not meet up the Box Office expectations.

Tara's next Marjaavaan starring Sidharth Malhotra is slated to release on 2nd October 2019.

