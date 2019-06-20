Tara Sutaria: I am very happy and very busy at the moment

bollywood

Tara Sutaria, who made her Bollywood debut with Student of The Year 2, has two films in her kitty now

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria who made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2 feels very fortunate to be a part of it, she says, "I feel, with SOTY 2, I got a dream launch. And I know not everyone gets such an opportunity, that too, right at the beginning. So, it was surely a once-in-a-lifetime kind of opportunity.

Talking about already having two big films, Tara Sutaria adds, "I do recognize the fact that it doesn't happen to a lot of people that even before your first movie is out, you are busy with two other films. That way, I feel very lucky. I am very excited and have begun working on the RX100 remake. We can say that I am extremely happy and very busy.

View this post on Instagram ðÂÂÂ A post shared by TARAðÂÂ« (@tarasutaria) onJun 9, 2019 at 3:46am PDT

Tara's next Marjaavaan starring Sidharth Malhotra is slated to release on 2nd October 2019.

Student of The Year 2 did not meet up the Box Office expectations and Tara Sutaria is unfazed about it. The film made Rs 12.06 crore on its opening day and Rs 14.02 crore on Saturday. The story is about a hardworking college student (Tiger) who overcomes his personal challenges and faces his competitors to win the Student of the Year Cup. Its script and unreal situations have drawn criticism.

Asked if she was disappointed, Tara told the media: "I am not feeling disappointed, but I am feeling really happy that it has been accepted so well. I think what we envisioned for the film, according to that, we feel lucky and thankful that it has opened so well at the box office. The entire team of SOTY 2 is very happy and I would like to make an appeal to the audience to keep giving us the love that you have been giving us."

Also Read: Tara Sutaria's uncanny resemblance to Taimur Ali Khan drives Arjun Kapoor crazy

Top Stories of the Day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates