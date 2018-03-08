TDP quits Modi government

The TDP on Thursday quit the Modi government, with its ministers P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju (Civil Aviation) and Y.S. Chowdary (Science and Technology) submitting their resignations





The two ministers drove to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence and handed over their resignations in accordance with the party's decision to resign over the TDP's charge that the Centre was not granting special status to Andhra Pradesh.

